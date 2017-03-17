Clare Waight Keller has been announced as Givenchy’s new artistic director.

And she’s the first woman to ever hold the title.

The British designer takes over from Riccardo Tisci, who left the French brand at the end of January after a 12-year tenure.

Waight Keller, formerly the creative director of Chloé, made the announcement she was leaving the French brand after five years, in January.

The designer unveiled her final collection for Chloé at Paris Fashion Week last month.

Waight Keller, whose appointment was announced over social media, follows in the footsteps of her previous successors: John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Julien Macdonald.