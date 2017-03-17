Clare Waight Keller has been announced as Givenchy’s new artistic director.
And she’s the first woman to ever hold the title.
The British designer takes over from Riccardo Tisci, who left the French brand at the end of January after a 12-year tenure.
Waight Keller, formerly the creative director of Chloé, made the announcement she was leaving the French brand after five years, in January.
The designer unveiled her final collection for Chloé at Paris Fashion Week last month.
Waight Keller, whose appointment was announced over social media, follows in the footsteps of her previous successors: John Galliano, Alexander McQueen and Julien Macdonald.
Tisci, who is a firm favourite of the Kardashians, has yet to announce his next move.
As Waight Keller prepares her to take the helm for the LVMH-owned brand on 2 May 2017, we’ve become obsessed with her Instagram account and discovered a few (very cool) things about the groundbreaker:
1. Calvin Klein hired her after being impressed by her graduate collection.
She studied for her BA at Ravensbourne College of Art, and she gained her Masters in Fashion Knitwear at the Royal College of Art.
2. Other women constantly inspire her and she’s not ashamed to gush about them.
Her final Chloé collection was inspired by a French journalist and writer, noted for being the first woman to motorcycle solo around the world.
“Anne France Dautheville and her story of adventure is awe inspiring and her beauty as deep on the inside as on the outside,” Waight Keller explained on Instagram.
“I feel greatly privileged to know her and to spend so much time with her and hopefully much more to come.”
3. She loves Adele (obvz) - and Adele loves her back.
We’re feelin’ the love too...
4. Rather than commute everyday from London, she’s spent the past few years living in Paris - and loved every minute of it.
5. She’s a Birmingham-born mother-of-three.
6. Beyoncé loves her too.
Waight Keller’s first collection for Givenchy, for Spring 2018, will be shown in Paris in October.