Homelessness has been hitting the news recently, sparking a national debate around the question we get asked most often. Should we give money to homeless people on the streets, or not?

Earlier this week, Gloucester City Council posters appeared, suggesting not all rough sleepers are homeless and urging people to “think” before handing over change.

Critics claim the posters were designed to make the public “suspicious” of homeless people and to believe that many rough sleepers were not genuine. The campaign sparked a backlash among constituents and commentators across social media.

But this isn’t the first time councils, or indeed homeless charities themselves, have advised against giving money directly to people out on the streets. So why does the issue keep coming up, and what is the answer?

Every day many of us walk past rough sleepers, and every day our conscience struggles with what to do. Should we just walk on by? Should we stop and give to someone asking for cash? Are they really homeless? How will they use the money?

There are simply no easy answers. While we can never know if everyone who asks for money claiming to be homeless genuinely is, the reality is that there are thousands of homeless people who have no place to turn and are in desperate need of help.