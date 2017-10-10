Long before ‘The X Factor’ and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dominated our screens, Saturday night TV was all about ‘Gladiators’.

The likes of Hunter and Jet were the Alexandra Burke and Rylan Clark-Neal of their generation, with millions tuning in each week to watch a group of beefed-up, spandex-clad athletes face off against a member of the public in a series of physical challenges.

Exactly 25 years on from when the original series first began, a handful of the show’s original reunited on ‘This Morning’ to mark the occasion, filling 90s kids up and down the country with fuzzy nostalgia.