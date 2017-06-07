There isn’t much of a bigger excuse to get glammed up than for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, and that was exactly what happened as the stars turned out on Tuesday (6 June) night.

Of course there were some fellas in there too, with Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Joe Wicks, Tom Daley all looking dapper on the red carpet, alongside James Corden, who scooped the Man Of The Year Prize.

Getty/PA The stars were out in force at the 2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards

Big winners on the night included Emma Willis, who won TV personality, Jennifer Hudson, who picked up the Trailblazer prize and Nicole Kidman, who was there to pick up the Film Actress award.

But the biggest gong of the night went to Amy Poehler who was awarded the Glamour Inspiration Accolade.

You take take a look at all the pics from the swanky bash and the full winners list below...

Glamour Awards 2017

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017 - All the winners

Comedy Actress: Sharon Horgan

UK TV Actress: Vanessa Kirby

Accessories Designer: Tabitha Simmons

Columnist: Caitlin Moran

Trailblazer: Jennifer Hudson

YouTubers: Pixiwoo

Filmmaker: Sharon Maguire

Sportswoman: Nicola Adams

TV Personality: Emma Willis

Music Act: Little Mix

Next Breakthrough: Dua Lipa

Shiseido Group Theatre Actress: Billie Piper

Entrepreneur: Jourdan Dunn

Writer: Anna Kendrick

Editor’s Award: Winnie Harlow

Icons: Bananarama

Designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri

Man Of The Year: James Corden

Film Actress: Nicole Kidman