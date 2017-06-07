There isn’t much of a bigger excuse to get glammed up than for the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards, and that was exactly what happened as the stars turned out on Tuesday (6 June) night.
The likes of Holly Willoughby, Caroline Flack, Alesha Dixon, Emma Willis, Fearne Cotton and Myleene Klass were all in attendance at the bash, which was held at Berkeley Square Gardens in London.
Of course there were some fellas in there too, with Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Joe Wicks, Tom Daley all looking dapper on the red carpet, alongside James Corden, who scooped the Man Of The Year Prize.
Big winners on the night included Emma Willis, who won TV personality, Jennifer Hudson, who picked up the Trailblazer prize and Nicole Kidman, who was there to pick up the Film Actress award.
But the biggest gong of the night went to Amy Poehler who was awarded the Glamour Inspiration Accolade.
You take take a look at all the pics from the swanky bash and the full winners list below...
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017 - All the winners
Comedy Actress: Sharon Horgan
UK TV Actress: Vanessa Kirby
Accessories Designer: Tabitha Simmons
Columnist: Caitlin Moran
Trailblazer: Jennifer Hudson
YouTubers: Pixiwoo
Filmmaker: Sharon Maguire
Sportswoman: Nicola Adams
TV Personality: Emma Willis
Music Act: Little Mix
Next Breakthrough: Dua Lipa
Shiseido Group Theatre Actress: Billie Piper
Entrepreneur: Jourdan Dunn
Writer: Anna Kendrick
Editor’s Award: Winnie Harlow
Icons: Bananarama
Designer: Maria Grazia Chiuri
Man Of The Year: James Corden
Film Actress: Nicole Kidman
Glamour Inspiration: Amy Poehler