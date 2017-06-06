All Sections
    06/06/2017 20:52 BST | Updated 07/06/2017 09:39 BST

    Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2017: Nicole Kidman, Jourdan Dunn And Ruby Rose Lead Best Dressed

    So many stars, so many styles 💕

    The Glamour Women Of The Year Awards were held on Tuesday 6 June, and a whole host of famous TV personalities and Hollywood’s finest turned out to celebrate. 

    Leading the best dressed stars on London’s Berkeley Square Gardens’ red carpet were Nicole Kidman, Ruby Rose and British model Jourdan Dunn

    British TV personalities Alesha Dixon and Holly Willoughby were visions in floral ensembles, and Felicity Jones looked incredible in Christian Dior - with the head designer Maria Grazia Chiuri by her side. 

    Jourdan Dunn 

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Jourdan Dunn attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6 2017 in London, England.

    Jennifer Hudson

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Jennifer Hudson attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens, London.

    Nicole Kidman

    PA Wire/PA Images

    Alesha Dixon

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Alesha Dixon attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6 2017 in London, England.

    Holly Willoughby

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Holly Willoughby attending the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2017 in association with Next, Berkeley Square Gardens, London.

    Ruby Rose

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso attend the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6 2017 in London, England.

    Lily James

    Mike Marsland via Getty Images
    Lily James attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6 2017 in London, England.

    Fearne Cotton

    Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

    Felicity Jones

    Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images
    Felicity Jones attends the Glamour Women of The Year awards 2017 at Berkeley Square Gardens on June 6 2017 in London, England.

