The Glamour Women Of The Year Awards were held on Tuesday 6 June, and a whole host of famous TV personalities and Hollywood’s finest turned out to celebrate.
Leading the best dressed stars on London’s Berkeley Square Gardens’ red carpet were Nicole Kidman, Ruby Rose and British model Jourdan Dunn.
British TV personalities Alesha Dixon and Holly Willoughby were visions in floral ensembles, and Felicity Jones looked incredible in Christian Dior - with the head designer Maria Grazia Chiuri by her side.