Train Station Proposal Leaves Commuters In Suspense Over Whether She Said 'Yes'

A couple’s proposal left most of Glasgow Central Station in suspense last night, when a guy used the departure boards to ask his partner Linsay to marry him.

The proposal appeared on the ‘Special Notices’ board just after 6pm.

It read: “Linsay, we met here on our first date exactly three years ago. Tonight I am asking you to make these happy times go on forever... Will you marry me..? Craig.”

Understandably, everyone wanted to know what the final outcome was.