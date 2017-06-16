Glastonbury organisers Michael and Emily Eavis have spoken out in support of Jeremy Corbyn, following the news that the Labour leader will make an appearance at this year’s festival.
Ahead of the event, which takes place next weekend, the father-daughter duo have explained why they consider themselves “Corbyn fans”.
Speaking to The Guardian, Michael explained: “He’s [Corbyn] got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour.”
Jeremy cancelled at the last minute in 2016, following the EU referendum result, but will compensate for it by joining a panel discussion at the Left Field tent on Saturday 24 June, before introducing US rap act Run The Jewels on the Pyramid Stage.
Emily said: “It’s great to see somebody who’s engaging young people so much.
“It’s been a really full-on few years, culminating in Brexit and Trump. It felt like the whole world was shifting dramatically to the right.
“I think that this is a breath of fresh air – people are like, ‘No, enough, we’re not going to let it happen.’”
On Friday (16 June) morning, Labour MP Clive Lewis announced that Jeremy will be joining him at the Billy Bragg-curated Left Field, but this appearance is yet to be confirmed by Glastonbury organisers.
Festival-goers will begin arriving at Worthy Farm on Wednesday (21 June) and ticket-holders have been issued with guidelines surrounding extra security measures.
Jeremy isn’t the only unexpected guest popping up at this year’s event as Johnny Depp will also be guest of honour at the Cinemageddon drive-in movie area.