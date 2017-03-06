Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has responded to a list of acts which was believed to show the full line-up for this year’s festival.
While it was already known that Radiohead and Foo Fighters would be headlining the first two nights of this year’s event, music website Clashfinder posted what appeared to be a full list of performers on Sunday (5 March) night.
Following weeks of rumours, the site claimed that man of the hour Ed Sheeran would close the festival, following the huge success of his new album, released last week.
However, fans of Ed’s already hoping to bag tickets in the April resale should probably take into account that organiser Emily has already denied the claims.
She wrote: “Don’t believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon!”
Clashfinder also listed Chase and Status, Alt-J and Justice as headliners on the Other Stage, while it was suggested that Diana Ross will be filling in the ‘Legends’ slot this year, three years after first being rumoured for the gig.
Other names on their list included Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs and The xx, all of whom were said to be warming up the crowd for the headliners on the Pyramid Stage, while Stormzy, Lorde, Jamiroquai, The Flaming Lips and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man were also featured.
Foo Fighters’ performance will come two years after the group had to to pull out of the same headlining slot, when frontman Dave Grohl suffered an injury on stage.
Clashfinder’s full list of performers, is listed below:
Friday, June 23
Pyramid Stage
11.30am-12 noon: Junun
12.25-1.15pm: Kate Tempest
1.45-2.45pm: Kris Kristofferson
3.15-4.15pm: Clean Bandit
4.45-5.45pm: Craig David
6.30-7.30pm: The Maccabees
7.55-9.15pm: Elbow
10-11.45pm: Radiohead
Other Stage
12.15-1.20pm: Feeder
1.50-2.45pm: The Coral
3.10-4pm: Cage The Elephant
4.25-5.20pm: Circa Waves
5.50-6.50pm: Liam Gallagher
7.15-8.15pm: Courteeners
8.45-9.45pm: Royal Blood
10.30-11.45pm: Chase and Status
West Holts Stage
12.50-1.50pm: Wyld Stallyns
2.30-3.30pm: Seu Jorge
4-5pm: Samm Henshaw
5.30-6.30pm: Gallant
7-8pm: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
8.30-9.30pm: Blood Orange
10.15-11.45pm: Jamiroquai
John Peel Stage
11-11.40am: Cigarettes After Sex
12-12.40pm: Vant
1-1.40pm: Hooton Tennis Club
2.10-3pm: Fat White Family
3.30-4.20pm: DIIV
4.50-5.40pm: James Vincent McMorrow
6.10-7pm: Danny Brown
7.30-8.30pm: Everything Everything
9-10pm: The Hives
10.30-11.45pm: Run the Jewels
Park Stage
11.30am-12.15pm: The Parrots
12.45-1.30pm: The Lemon Twigs
2-3pm: Margo Price
3.30-4.30pm: Shura
5-6pm: Poliça
6.30-7.30pm: Anohni
8-9pm: Mark Lanegan
9.30-10.30pm: Regina Spektor
11pm-12.15am: Orbital
Saturday, June 24
Pyramid Stage
11-11.45am: Omar Souleyman
12.05-12.50pm: Twin Atlantic
1.15-2.05pm: Laura Marling
2.30-3.30pm: Blossoms
4-5pm: HAIM
5.35-6.45pm: Van Morrison
7.20-8.35pm: Kaiser Chiefs
9.15-11.45pm: Foo Fighters
Other Stage
11.30am-12pm: Metric
12.30-1.10pm: Sundara Karma
1.30-2.30pm: Rag’N’Bone Man
3-4pm: The Kills
4.30-5.30pm: Slaves
6-7pm: Metronomy
7.30-8.30pm: Stormzy
9-10pm: Boy Better Know
10.30-11.45pm: Alt-J
West Holts Stage
1-2pm: United Vibrations
2.30-3.30pm: Canalon de Timbiqui
4-5pm: Afriqoui
5.30-6.30pm: Toots and the Maytals
7-8pm: The Avalanches
8.30-9.30pm: Solange
10.15-11.45pm: The Jacksons
John Peel Stage
11-11.30am: Clean Cut Kid
11.50am-12.20pm: Cabbage
12.45-1.25pm: The Wytches
1.50-2.40pm: Spring King
3.10-4.10pm: Tom Chaplin
4.40-5.30pm: The Temper Trap
5.50-6.40pm: Crystal Fighters
7.10-8.10pm: White Lies
8.30-9.45pm: Crystal Castles
10.15-11.45pm: Bonobo
Park Stage
Noon-12.40pm: The Big Moon
1-1.45pm: Whitney
2.10-3pm: Temples
3.30-4.30pm: Preoccupations
5-6pm: Mitski
6.30-7.30pm: Spoon
8-9pm: Local Natives
9.30-10.30pm: Teenage Fanclub
11pm-12.15am: The Jesus and Mary Chain
Sunday, June 25
Pyramid Stage
11-11.45am: Black Dyke Band
12.15-1pm: Seasick Steve
1.30-2.15pm: Father John Misty
2.45-3.35pm: Barry Gibb
4.20-5.30pm: Diana Ross
6-7pm: Lorde
7.45-9pm: The xx
9.45-11.15pm: Ed Sheeran
Other Stage
11-11.40am: Foy Vance
12.10-1pm: British Sea Power
1.30-2.10pm: Rat Boy
2.40-3.30pm: Grizzly Bear
4-4.50pm:The Shins
5.20-6.20pm: You Me At Six
6.50-7.50pm: London Grammar
8.30-9.30pm: Imagine Dragons
10-11.15pm: Justice
West Holts Stage
12.30-1.30pm: Golden Rules
2-3pm: Rationale
3.30-4.30pm: BadBadNotGood
5-6pm: Netsky
6.30-7.30pm: Empire of the Sun
8-9pm: Royksöpp
9.45-11.15pm: Kraftwerk
John Peel Stage
11-11.30am: Emerging Talent Winner (name TBC)
11.50am-12.30pm: TOY
1-2pm: Thee Oh Sees
2.30-3.30pm: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard
4-5pm: Parquet Courts
5.30-6.30pm: Wiley
7-8pm: Glass Animals
8.30-9.30pm: Warpaint
10-11.15pm: The Flaming Lips
Park Stage
12pm-12.40pm: Sunflower Bean
1-1.45pm: Honeyblood
2.10-2.55pm: Agnes Obel
3.15-4pm: Angel Olsen
4.30-5.30pm: Sleaford Mods
6-7pm: Real Estate
7.30-8.30pm: of Montreal
9-10.15pm: Fleet Foxes