Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has responded to a list of acts which was believed to show the full line-up for this year’s festival. While it was already known that Radiohead and Foo Fighters would be headlining the first two nights of this year’s event, music website Clashfinder posted what appeared to be a full list of performers on Sunday (5 March) night. Following weeks of rumours, the site claimed that man of the hour Ed Sheeran would close the festival, following the huge success of his new album, released last week.

Rich Polk via Getty Images

However, fans of Ed’s already hoping to bag tickets in the April resale should probably take into account that organiser Emily has already denied the claims. She wrote: “Don’t believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon!”

Don't believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon! #fakenews — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) March 6, 2017

Clashfinder also listed Chase and Status, Alt-J and Justice as headliners on the Other Stage, while it was suggested that Diana Ross will be filling in the ‘Legends’ slot this year, three years after first being rumoured for the gig. Other names on their list included Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs and The xx, all of whom were said to be warming up the crowd for the headliners on the Pyramid Stage, while Stormzy, Lorde, Jamiroquai, The Flaming Lips and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man were also featured.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Incredible

Foo Fighters’ performance will come two years after the group had to to pull out of the same headlining slot, when frontman Dave Grohl suffered an injury on stage. Clashfinder’s full list of performers, is listed below: Friday, June 23 Pyramid Stage

11.30am-12 noon: Junun

12.25-1.15pm: Kate Tempest

1.45-2.45pm: Kris Kristofferson

3.15-4.15pm: Clean Bandit

4.45-5.45pm: Craig David

6.30-7.30pm: The Maccabees

7.55-9.15pm: Elbow

10-11.45pm: Radiohead Other Stage

12.15-1.20pm: Feeder

1.50-2.45pm: The Coral

3.10-4pm: Cage The Elephant

4.25-5.20pm: Circa Waves

5.50-6.50pm: Liam Gallagher

7.15-8.15pm: Courteeners

8.45-9.45pm: Royal Blood

10.30-11.45pm: Chase and Status West Holts Stage

12.50-1.50pm: Wyld Stallyns

2.30-3.30pm: Seu Jorge

4-5pm: Samm Henshaw

5.30-6.30pm: Gallant

7-8pm: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

8.30-9.30pm: Blood Orange

10.15-11.45pm: Jamiroquai John Peel Stage

11-11.40am: Cigarettes After Sex

12-12.40pm: Vant

1-1.40pm: Hooton Tennis Club

2.10-3pm: Fat White Family

3.30-4.20pm: DIIV

4.50-5.40pm: James Vincent McMorrow

6.10-7pm: Danny Brown

7.30-8.30pm: Everything Everything

9-10pm: The Hives

10.30-11.45pm: Run the Jewels Park Stage

11.30am-12.15pm: The Parrots

12.45-1.30pm: The Lemon Twigs

2-3pm: Margo Price

3.30-4.30pm: Shura

5-6pm: Poliça

6.30-7.30pm: Anohni

8-9pm: Mark Lanegan

9.30-10.30pm: Regina Spektor

11pm-12.15am: Orbital

Scott Dudelson via Getty Images Foo Fighters fans will finally get the headline slot they've been waiting for

Saturday, June 24 Pyramid Stage

11-11.45am: Omar Souleyman

12.05-12.50pm: Twin Atlantic

1.15-2.05pm: Laura Marling

2.30-3.30pm: Blossoms

4-5pm: HAIM

5.35-6.45pm: Van Morrison

7.20-8.35pm: Kaiser Chiefs

9.15-11.45pm: Foo Fighters Other Stage

11.30am-12pm: Metric

12.30-1.10pm: Sundara Karma

1.30-2.30pm: Rag’N’Bone Man

3-4pm: The Kills

4.30-5.30pm: Slaves

6-7pm: Metronomy

7.30-8.30pm: Stormzy

9-10pm: Boy Better Know

10.30-11.45pm: Alt-J West Holts Stage

1-2pm: United Vibrations

2.30-3.30pm: Canalon de Timbiqui

4-5pm: Afriqoui

5.30-6.30pm: Toots and the Maytals

7-8pm: The Avalanches

8.30-9.30pm: Solange

10.15-11.45pm: The Jacksons John Peel Stage

11-11.30am: Clean Cut Kid

11.50am-12.20pm: Cabbage

12.45-1.25pm: The Wytches

1.50-2.40pm: Spring King

3.10-4.10pm: Tom Chaplin

4.40-5.30pm: The Temper Trap

5.50-6.40pm: Crystal Fighters

7.10-8.10pm: White Lies

8.30-9.45pm: Crystal Castles

10.15-11.45pm: Bonobo Park Stage Noon-12.40pm: The Big Moon

1-1.45pm: Whitney

2.10-3pm: Temples

3.30-4.30pm: Preoccupations

5-6pm: Mitski

6.30-7.30pm: Spoon

8-9pm: Local Natives

9.30-10.30pm: Teenage Fanclub

11pm-12.15am: The Jesus and Mary Chain

Gallo Images via Getty Images Solange into The Jacksons would be quite a moment

Sunday, June 25 Pyramid Stage

11-11.45am: Black Dyke Band

12.15-1pm: Seasick Steve

1.30-2.15pm: Father John Misty

2.45-3.35pm: Barry Gibb

4.20-5.30pm: Diana Ross

6-7pm: Lorde

7.45-9pm: The xx

9.45-11.15pm: Ed Sheeran Other Stage

11-11.40am: Foy Vance

12.10-1pm: British Sea Power

1.30-2.10pm: Rat Boy

2.40-3.30pm: Grizzly Bear

4-4.50pm:The Shins

5.20-6.20pm: You Me At Six

6.50-7.50pm: London Grammar

8.30-9.30pm: Imagine Dragons

10-11.15pm: Justice West Holts Stage

12.30-1.30pm: Golden Rules

2-3pm: Rationale

3.30-4.30pm: BadBadNotGood

5-6pm: Netsky

6.30-7.30pm: Empire of the Sun

8-9pm: Royksöpp

9.45-11.15pm: Kraftwerk John Peel Stage

11-11.30am: Emerging Talent Winner (name TBC)

11.50am-12.30pm: TOY

1-2pm: Thee Oh Sees

2.30-3.30pm: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard

4-5pm: Parquet Courts

5.30-6.30pm: Wiley

7-8pm: Glass Animals

8.30-9.30pm: Warpaint

10-11.15pm: The Flaming Lips Park Stage 12pm-12.40pm: Sunflower Bean

1-1.45pm: Honeyblood

2.10-2.55pm: Agnes Obel

3.15-4pm: Angel Olsen

4.30-5.30pm: Sleaford Mods

6-7pm: Real Estate

7.30-8.30pm: of Montreal

9-10.15pm: Fleet Foxes