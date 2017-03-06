All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/03/2017 08:56 GMT | Updated 06/03/2017 11:54 GMT

    Glastonbury 2017 Line-Up: Emily Eavis Denies 'Leak' Which Named Ed Sheeran As Final Headliner

    #FakeNews

    Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has responded to a list of acts which was believed to show the full line-up for this year’s festival.

    While it was already known that Radiohead and Foo Fighters would be headlining the first two nights of this year’s event, music website Clashfinder posted what appeared to be a full list of performers on Sunday (5 March) night.

    Following weeks of rumours, the site claimed that man of the hour Ed Sheeran would close the festival, following the huge success of his new album, released last week.

    Rich Polk via Getty Images

    However, fans of Ed’s already hoping to bag tickets in the April resale should probably take into account that organiser Emily has already denied the claims.

    She wrote: “Don’t believe everything you read, our line up has not been leaked. The actual line up will be with you soon!”

    Clashfinder also listed Chase and Status, Alt-J and Justice as headliners on the Other Stage, while it was suggested that Diana Ross will be filling in the ‘Legends’ slot this year, three years after first being rumoured for the gig.

    Other names on their list included Elbow, Kaiser Chiefs and The xx, all of whom were said to be warming up the crowd for the headliners on the Pyramid Stage, while Stormzy, Lorde, Jamiroquai, The Flaming Lips and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man were also featured.

    George Pimentel via Getty Images
    Incredible

    Foo Fighters’ performance will come two years after the group had to to pull out of the same headlining slot, when frontman Dave Grohl suffered an injury on stage.

    Clashfinder’s full list of performers, is listed below:

    Friday, June 23

    Pyramid Stage
    11.30am-12 noon: Junun
    12.25-1.15pm: Kate Tempest
    1.45-2.45pm: Kris Kristofferson
    3.15-4.15pm: Clean Bandit
    4.45-5.45pm: Craig David
    6.30-7.30pm: The Maccabees
    7.55-9.15pm: Elbow
    10-11.45pm: Radiohead

    Other Stage
    12.15-1.20pm: Feeder
    1.50-2.45pm: The Coral
    3.10-4pm: Cage The Elephant
    4.25-5.20pm: Circa Waves
    5.50-6.50pm: Liam Gallagher
    7.15-8.15pm: Courteeners
    8.45-9.45pm: Royal Blood
    10.30-11.45pm: Chase and Status

    West Holts Stage
    12.50-1.50pm: Wyld Stallyns
    2.30-3.30pm: Seu Jorge
    4-5pm: Samm Henshaw
    5.30-6.30pm: Gallant
    7-8pm: Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
    8.30-9.30pm: Blood Orange
    10.15-11.45pm: Jamiroquai

    John Peel Stage
    11-11.40am: Cigarettes After Sex
    12-12.40pm: Vant
    1-1.40pm: Hooton Tennis Club
    2.10-3pm: Fat White Family
    3.30-4.20pm: DIIV
    4.50-5.40pm: James Vincent McMorrow
    6.10-7pm: Danny Brown
    7.30-8.30pm: Everything Everything
    9-10pm: The Hives
    10.30-11.45pm: Run the Jewels

    Park Stage
    11.30am-12.15pm: The Parrots
    12.45-1.30pm: The Lemon Twigs
    2-3pm: Margo Price
    3.30-4.30pm: Shura
    5-6pm: Poliça
    6.30-7.30pm: Anohni
    8-9pm: Mark Lanegan
    9.30-10.30pm: Regina Spektor
    11pm-12.15am: Orbital

    Scott Dudelson via Getty Images
    Foo Fighters fans will finally get the headline slot they've been waiting for

    Saturday, June 24

    Pyramid Stage
    11-11.45am: Omar Souleyman
    12.05-12.50pm: Twin Atlantic
    1.15-2.05pm: Laura Marling
    2.30-3.30pm: Blossoms
    4-5pm: HAIM
    5.35-6.45pm: Van Morrison
    7.20-8.35pm: Kaiser Chiefs
    9.15-11.45pm: Foo Fighters

    Other Stage
    11.30am-12pm: Metric
    12.30-1.10pm: Sundara Karma
    1.30-2.30pm: Rag’N’Bone Man
    3-4pm: The Kills
    4.30-5.30pm: Slaves
    6-7pm: Metronomy
    7.30-8.30pm: Stormzy
    9-10pm: Boy Better Know
    10.30-11.45pm: Alt-J

    West Holts Stage
    1-2pm: United Vibrations
    2.30-3.30pm: Canalon de Timbiqui
    4-5pm: Afriqoui
    5.30-6.30pm: Toots and the Maytals
    7-8pm: The Avalanches
    8.30-9.30pm: Solange
    10.15-11.45pm: The Jacksons

    John Peel Stage
    11-11.30am: Clean Cut Kid
    11.50am-12.20pm: Cabbage
    12.45-1.25pm: The Wytches
    1.50-2.40pm: Spring King
    3.10-4.10pm: Tom Chaplin
    4.40-5.30pm: The Temper Trap
    5.50-6.40pm: Crystal Fighters
    7.10-8.10pm: White Lies
    8.30-9.45pm: Crystal Castles
    10.15-11.45pm: Bonobo

    Park Stage

    Noon-12.40pm: The Big Moon
    1-1.45pm: Whitney
    2.10-3pm: Temples
    3.30-4.30pm: Preoccupations
    5-6pm: Mitski
    6.30-7.30pm: Spoon
    8-9pm: Local Natives
    9.30-10.30pm: Teenage Fanclub
    11pm-12.15am: The Jesus and Mary Chain

    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Solange into The Jacksons would be quite a moment

    Sunday, June 25

    Pyramid Stage
    11-11.45am: Black Dyke Band
    12.15-1pm: Seasick Steve
    1.30-2.15pm: Father John Misty
    2.45-3.35pm: Barry Gibb
    4.20-5.30pm: Diana Ross
    6-7pm: Lorde
    7.45-9pm: The xx
    9.45-11.15pm: Ed Sheeran

    Other Stage
    11-11.40am: Foy Vance
    12.10-1pm: British Sea Power
    1.30-2.10pm: Rat Boy
    2.40-3.30pm: Grizzly Bear
    4-4.50pm:The Shins
    5.20-6.20pm: You Me At Six
    6.50-7.50pm: London Grammar
    8.30-9.30pm: Imagine Dragons
    10-11.15pm: Justice

    West Holts Stage
    12.30-1.30pm: Golden Rules
    2-3pm: Rationale
    3.30-4.30pm: BadBadNotGood
    5-6pm: Netsky
    6.30-7.30pm: Empire of the Sun
    8-9pm: Royksöpp
    9.45-11.15pm: Kraftwerk

    John Peel Stage
    11-11.30am: Emerging Talent Winner (name TBC)
    11.50am-12.30pm: TOY
    1-2pm: Thee Oh Sees
    2.30-3.30pm: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizzard
    4-5pm: Parquet Courts
    5.30-6.30pm: Wiley
    7-8pm: Glass Animals
    8.30-9.30pm: Warpaint
    10-11.15pm: The Flaming Lips

    Park Stage

    12pm-12.40pm: Sunflower Bean
    1-1.45pm: Honeyblood
    2.10-2.55pm: Agnes Obel
    3.15-4pm: Angel Olsen
    4.30-5.30pm: Sleaford Mods
    6-7pm: Real Estate
    7.30-8.30pm: of Montreal
    9-10.15pm: Fleet Foxes

    Glastonbury Then and Now
