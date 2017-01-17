Glastonbury organiser Michael Eavis has addressed speculation over whether the festival will be renamed when it moves location, confirming that a new moniker is be on the cards. The Eavis family is currently in talks to host the festival at a new site - which has not been revealed - in 2019, which lead many fans to question whether or not it would still be known as Glastonbury.

Dylan Martinez / Reuters Michael Eavis

Now, speaking on Glastonbury FM, Michael has revealed that the event would be catchily titled ‘The Glastonbury Festival Team Presents The Variety Bazaar’. He tells the channel’s host Paul Cannon (via Somerset Live): “That’s a good name don’t you think? “I’ve been a risk-taker all my life. In 47 years of taking risks, so far touch wood, I haven’t come unstuck. This might be one risk too far, I don’t know.” After the 2017 event, Glastonbury will take a year off, and if all goes to plan, it will return at the new, mystery spot in 2019. Michael’s daughter Emily has also taken to Twitter to address the matter, suggesting that the 2019 event should be seen as a new festival in its own right:

Last month, Michael revealed that the new site is 100 miles from the current Somerset location, adding: “I’m arranging to move the show [but] it would be a huge loss to Somerset if it went there forever. “We’ve got a wonderful product and what we do, we can do it almost anywhere. “I love my own farm... I might have to move it eventually. Most people are on side now and it’s a wonderful, wonderful boost for the whole of Somerset and beyond as well. “I don’t want to lose it forever, no way.”