Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has pledged “continued support for Oxfam”, in the wake of the charity’s recent sex abuse scandal.

Since 1993, the festival has raised funds for Oxfam, with a portion of each year’s ticket sales going towards the charity’s various global projects.

Earlier this month, Oxfam hit headlines following a report on its staff using sex workers, some of whom may have been underage, while working in Haiti after the devastating 2010 earthquake.

Some wondered if this could spell the end for the charity’s ties with the festival, however, Emily has made it clear that will not be the case.