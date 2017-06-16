All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    16/06/2017 17:17 BST

    Glastonbury 2017 Line-Up: 8 Most Surprising Acts On The Bill This Year

    Not long to go now.

    We’re sure you don’t need to be told this, but one of the best things about Glastonbury is that it’s not always about the headliners.

    While the Eavis family always secure big name acts to top the bill, it’s elsewhere that pleasant surprises are often found: Yes, Bimble Inn, Left Field and Speakers Forum - we’re looking at you.

    So with just days to go, it’s time to cast an eye over the unexpected bookings on this year’s line-up.

    See eight of the best below…

    • 1 Gillian Anderson
      David M Benett via Getty Images
      ‘The Fall’ star will be at the Speakers Forum for a discussion on ‘A Manifesto For Women Everywhere’ on the Sunday at 3pm.
    • 2 Jeremy Corbyn
      DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images
      A year after pulling out at the last minute, Jeremy will finally make his Glastonbury debut by being part of a talk at the Left Field on Saturday.

      Later in the day, he’ll make an appearance on the Pyramid Stage(!), though sadly, he won’t be belting out a few tunes. Well, as far as we know anyway.

      At present, it’s planned that he’ll simply introduce Run The Jewels, but who knows what might happen.
    • 3 Busted
      Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
      Yeah. Busted. The festival may be associated with chart-topping stars and rockers, but the trio have landed themselves a slot on the Avalon Stage - and we reckon fans will be in for a treat. Catch them at 3:45pm on Saturday.
    • 4 Johnny Depp
      Aly Song / Reuters
      Johnny will be a guest of honour at the all-new Cineramageddon area - though not everyone is overjoyed by the news. The ‘Mortdecai’ actor will introduce the films being screened on the Thursday night, speaking to curator Julien Temple about the choices. 
    • 5 Scouting For Girls
      Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images
      Yes, they’re still a thing. End your festival with them if that’s your kind of thing (no judgement here, don’t worry) at 9:20pm on the Avalon Stage on Sunday night.
    • 6 Wiley
      PA Wire/PA Images
      Four years after that iconic anti-Glastonbury outburst, the grime pioneer has promised fans that he can deal with the farm this year.

      “I realised the importance of this festival in my older age,” he tweeted back in January. Let’s just hope it stays that way before his set on the Saturday, at 7.15pm on the Other Stage.
    • 7 The Vegetable Instrument Workshop
      Vincent Kessler / Reuters
      We’re guessing this does what it says on the tin…? Find out the Greenpeace area at 3pm on the Friday. This picture is sadly not from the actual workshop. Sorry. 
    • 8 The BBC's Coverage Of Glastonbury
      Jon Super via Getty Images
      Worried you’ll feel bored between the hours of 10pm and midnight? Think a rest will be in order, but don’t want to miss out on any of the action? Well, fear not! Because you can watch the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage at the Pilton Palais Cinema each night.

      Why, you ask? We have no idea.
    Conversations