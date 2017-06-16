We’re sure you don’t need to be told this, but one of the best things about Glastonbury is that it’s not always about the headliners.
While the Eavis family always secure big name acts to top the bill, it’s elsewhere that pleasant surprises are often found: Yes, Bimble Inn, Left Field and Speakers Forum - we’re looking at you.
So with just days to go, it’s time to cast an eye over the unexpected bookings on this year’s line-up.
See eight of the best below…
‘The Fall’ star will be at the Speakers Forum for a discussion on ‘A Manifesto For Women Everywhere’ on the Sunday at 3pm.
A year after pulling out at the last minute, Jeremy will finally make his Glastonbury debut by being part of a talk at the Left Field on Saturday.
Later in the day, he’ll make an appearance on the Pyramid Stage(!)
, though sadly, he won’t be belting out a few tunes. Well, as far as we know anyway.
At present, it’s planned that he’ll simply introduce Run The Jewels, but who knows what might happen.
Yeah. Busted. The festival may be associated with chart-topping stars and rockers, but the trio have landed themselves a slot on the Avalon Stage - and we reckon fans will be in for a treat. Catch them at 3:45pm on Saturday.
Johnny will be a guest of honour at the all-new Cineramageddon area - though not everyone is overjoyed by the news. The ‘Mortdecai’ actor will introduce the films being screened on the Thursday night, speaking to curator Julien Temple about the choices.
Yes, they’re still a thing. End your festival with them if that’s your kind of thing (no judgement here, don’t worry) at 9:20pm on the Avalon Stage on Sunday night.
Four years after that iconic anti-Glastonbury outburst
, the grime pioneer has promised fans that he can deal with the farm this year.
“I realised the importance of this festival in my older age,” he tweeted back in January. Let’s just hope it stays that way before his set on the Saturday, at 7.15pm on the Other Stage.
We’re guessing this does what it says on the tin…? Find out the Greenpeace area at 3pm on the Friday. This picture is sadly not from the actual workshop. Sorry.
Worried you’ll feel bored between the hours of 10pm and midnight? Think a rest will be in order, but don’t want to miss out on any of the action? Well, fear not! Because you can watch the BBC’s Glastonbury coverage at the Pilton Palais Cinema each night.
Why, you ask? We have no idea.