We’re sure you don’t need to be told this, but one of the best things about Glastonbury is that it’s not always about the headliners.

While the Eavis family always secure big name acts to top the bill, it’s elsewhere that pleasant surprises are often found: Yes, Bimble Inn, Left Field and Speakers Forum - we’re looking at you.

So with just days to go, it’s time to cast an eye over the unexpected bookings on this year’s line-up.

See eight of the best below…