The gates to the Worthy Farm site will open in a matter of weeks and organisers are implementing a series of extra checks and measures , in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

Glastonbury organisers have announced that there will be extra security measures at this year’s festival, in light of “the recent tragic events in Manchester and London”.

So, if you’re heading off to Glastonbury this year, here’s how the changes will affect you…

There will be no queuing before the gates open

While many fans usually arrive in the early hours of Wednesday morning and queue as the sun comes up, this year, organisers are asking attendees to stay in their cars until 8am. There will also be no entertainment or facilities in the car parks.

Extra searches will take place

The festival’s website explains that people, vehicles and bags will all face more checks than usual.

There will be a separate lane for festival-goers who have large trolleys, with organisers specifying: “As a general rule, we would ask you to only bring as much as you can carry yourself. It really will make things quicker.”