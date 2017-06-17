First of all, please excuse our skepticism. It’s just that we’ve been here before, ok?
So, with that out of the way, he’s the news: It’s apparently going to be gloriously sunny for most of Glastonbury.
Yes, Glastonbury - famous for attracting deluges of rain in the latter end of June - is going to be blessed with sunshine and just a few clouds next weekend, according to the current forecasts.
Festival-goers will begin arriving at Worthy Farm on Wednesday (21 June) and the Met Office is predicting that as the coaches and cars begin unloading, there could be highs as impressive as 27°C.
They add that the temperature will lower slightly, with some cloud coverage moving across to give us highs of 23°C and 21°C on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
Is that as hot as Ibiza? Well, no. Is it shockingly good news given the state of things last year? Absolutely.
The BBC’s weather experts are also pretty much in agreement, with their forecasts for Saturday and Sunday (24 and 25 June) currently claiming it could be as warm as 20°C when Jeremy Corbyn introduces Run The Jewels on the Pyramid Stage.
Obviously - here’s the skepticism, people - this is Glastonbury, so don’t think that this means leaving your wellies at home is a good idea.
Over 180,000 people will descend on Worthy Farm for the annual music event and this year, Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran have been tasked with topping the bill.
Elsewhere on the line-up are a number of other musical heavyweights, along with some totally unexpected bookings. Vegetable instrument workshop, anyone?
Read all of HuffPost UK’s Glastonbury 2017 coverage here.