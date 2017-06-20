Musical aficionados and mud enthusiasts will begin descending upon Glastonbury from Wednesday and the word on everyone’s lips is… weather.

As you will have noticed, it’s been a sweaty few days across England and Wales, with temperatures tipping almost 33C on Monday in the south east.

Whether you intend on roughing it in a tent or living it up in more sumptuous surroundings, you may be surprised to learn we’re expecting a 10 degree drop in temperatures come Thursday, with the mercury set to plummet to the much brisker mid-to-low 20s.