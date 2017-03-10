People who deliberately cut gluten from their diets could be increasing their risk of Type 2 diabetes, according to research.

A new study found that people who consumed very low amounts of gluten had a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes than those who consumed higher amounts of it.

While some people have to cut gluten from their diets for medical reasons such as coeliac disease or intolerance, others voluntarily go gluten-free - and it’s this group of people who may be unnecessarily damaging their health.

“People without coeliac disease may reconsider limiting their gluten intake for chronic disease prevention, especially for diabetes,” said Geng Zong, a research fellow at Harvard University.