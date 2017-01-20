A Gmail phishing scam has been discovered that’s so realistic it’s even fooling people who would normally pride themselves on being security-savvy.

This is the closest I've ever come to falling for a Gmail phishing attack. If it hadn't been for my high-DPI screen making the image fuzzy… pic.twitter.com/MizEWYksBh

Discovered by a researcher at WordFence this particularly nasty scam looks real right up until the last minute making it incredibly hard to detect.

In this instance the scam tricks users into handing over their Gmail login details. Of course it’s not just your Gmail login details because once the criminal has the password they can access any of your Google services including Drive, Android Pay, YouTube and more.

So how does it work?

You will receive an email from a colleague or friend that contains a tailored subject line that makes sense to you.

There will be an attachment at the bottom that looks like either .pdf file or perhaps a document that you’re likely to open.

If you click on it, rather than opening the document it’ll lead to a Google account login page, except it isn’t a Google login page at all.