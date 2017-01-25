The 25 Greatest Trainers Of All Time Revealed In London Exhibition

A new London exhibition is showcasing some of the world’s most iconic trainers.

‘Greatest Sneakers Of All Time’ (or ‘G.O.A.T. Sneakers’ as it’s also known), is running from Wednesday 25 January to Sunday 5 February at The Archivist in Haggerston.

Curated by leading sneaker expert Neal Heard, and presented by Lyst, the exhibit will be both a history of and an homage to the humble trainer, revealing the secret stories behind your favourite shoes and providing a fascinating narrative of the role they played within key sporting and cultural movements.