    25/01/2017 10:56 GMT | Updated 25/01/2017 13:56 GMT

    The 25 Greatest Trainers Of All Time Revealed In London Exhibition

    ‘G.O.A.T. Sneakers’ has opened at The Archivist gallery.

    A new London exhibition is showcasing some of the world’s most iconic trainers.

    ‘Greatest Sneakers Of All Time’ (or ‘G.O.A.T. Sneakers’ as it’s also known), is running from Wednesday 25 January to Sunday 5 February at The Archivist in Haggerston.

    Curated by leading sneaker expert Neal Heard, and presented by Lyst, the exhibit will be both a history of and an homage to the humble trainer, revealing the secret stories behind your favourite shoes and providing a fascinating narrative of the role they played within key sporting and cultural movements.

    Matthew Sperzel via Getty Images

    The gallery will also feature an entire wall devoted to the 25 greatest sneakers of all time, as voted for by a public online poll.

    There will also be a timeline spanning 3,000 years, chronicling the evolution of the trainer.

    Can’t wait to check it out? Get a sneak preview as we exclusively reveal the top 25 trainers:

    • 25. Nike Air Max 1
      Lyst
    • 24. Adidas Forum
      Lyst
    • 23. Vans Era
      Lyst
    • 22. Adidas ZX 8000
      Lyst
    • 21. Reebok Workout Lo
      Lyst
    • 20. Adidas Forest Hills
      Lyst
    • 19. Puma Suede
      Lyst
    • 18. New Balance 998
      Lyst
    • 17. Nike Dunk Hi
      Lyst
    • 16. Asics Gel Lyte 3
      Lyst
    • 15. Nike Air Max 95
      Lyst
    • 14. Adidas Superstar
      Lyst
    • 13. Nike Air Max 90
      Lyst
    • 12. Adidas Samba
      Lyst
    • 11. Nike Air Jordan III
      Lyst
    • 10. Adidas Ultra Boost
      Lyst
    • 9. Nike Huarache
      Lyst
    • 8. Puma Clyde
      Lyst
    • 7. Nike Air Trainer 1
      Lyst
    • 6. Adidas Gazelle
      Lyst
    • 5. Diadora Borg Elite
      Lyst
    • 4. Nike Air Jordan 1
      Lyst
    • 3. Converse Chuck Taylor
      Lyst
    • 2. Nike Air Force 1
      Lyst
    • 1. Adidas Stan Smith
      Lyst
