The 25 Greatest Trainers Of All Time Revealed In London Exhibition

A new London exhibition is showcasing some of the world’s most iconic trainers.
‘Greatest Sneakers Of All Time’ (or ‘G.O.A.T. Sneakers’ as it’s also known), is running from Wednesday 25 January to Sunday 5 February at The Archivist in Haggerston.
Curated by leading sneaker expert Neal Heard, and presented by Lyst, the exhibit will be both a history of and an homage to the humble trainer, revealing the secret stories behind your favourite shoes and providing a fascinating narrative of the role they played within key sporting and cultural movements.
The gallery will also feature an entire wall devoted to the 25 greatest sneakers of all time, as voted for by a public online poll.
There will also be a timeline spanning 3,000 years, chronicling the evolution of the trainer.
Can’t wait to check it out? Get a sneak preview as we exclusively reveal the top 25 trainers:
25. Nike Air Max 1Lyst
24. Adidas ForumLyst
23. Vans EraLyst
22. Adidas ZX 8000Lyst
21. Reebok Workout LoLyst
20. Adidas Forest HillsLyst
19. Puma SuedeLyst
18. New Balance 998Lyst
17. Nike Dunk HiLyst
16. Asics Gel Lyte 3Lyst
15. Nike Air Max 95Lyst
14. Adidas SuperstarLyst
13. Nike Air Max 90Lyst
12. Adidas SambaLyst
11. Nike Air Jordan IIILyst
10. Adidas Ultra BoostLyst
9. Nike HuaracheLyst
8. Puma ClydeLyst
7. Nike Air Trainer 1Lyst
6. Adidas GazelleLyst
5. Diadora Borg EliteLyst
4. Nike Air Jordan 1Lyst
3. Converse Chuck TaylorLyst
2. Nike Air Force 1Lyst
1. Adidas Stan SmithLyst