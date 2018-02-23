‘Gogglebox’ Star Chris Butland-Steed Quits Show After Ten Series To Be Replaced With Former Partner’s Mum

When ‘Gogglebox’ returns to our screens tonight (Friday 23 Feb), there will be one very familiar face missing. Chris Butland-Steed, who has been with the Channel 4 series since its launch in 2013, has quit the show.

Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images Chris (right) with his old 'Gogglebox' sofa chum, Stephen Webb.

Chris and his former boyfriend Stephen Webb quickly became fan favourites thanks to their witty asides and (sometimes) brutal put downs, but Chris has decided he’s had enough. A C4 spokeswoman said: “Chris has decided to pursue other opportunities but we want to thank him for his fantastic contributions across ten series.”

Channel 4 Stephen Webb's mum has replaced Chris on the sofa.

During the last series of ‘Gogglebox’, Chris only featured in a handful of episodes. Instead, his old sofa partner and fellow hairdresser, Stephen, was joined by his mum to dish out their thoughts on the week’s telly. Chris’s departure follows his marriage to his partner of three years, Tony Butland, in Brighton last summer. It also means the Siddiquis and Tappers are the only families to have been with the show since series one. Last month, June Bernicoff announced she wouldn’t be returning to the show following the death of her husband, Leon in December.