‘Gogglebox’ fan favourite Sandi Bogle has described her sadness, and appealed for information, following the fatal stabbing of her nephew, Bjorn Brown.
Bjorn was stabbed in Croydon on Wednesday 29 March, and died from his injuries in hospital five days later.
As the police continue the murder investigation, Sandi has paid tribute to the 23-year-old, telling the Croydon Advertiser: “It is horrendous. I couldn’t speak when I got the phone call.
“He was at my sister’s house [the home of another of his aunts] not long before [he was stabbed]. She called me the day before [he died, on Sunday] and it [his condition] was normal.
“You don’t realise [how losing a loved one in this way feels] or notice anything [such incidents] until it is on your doorstep. When that happens, the pain that you get - there are no words. It is unbearable and it stays with you forever.”
When Bjorn died, many of his friends - including grime artist Stormzy - shared their condolences online:
Sandi, who left ‘Gogglebox’ in 2016, is also urging anyone who has information to contact the police.
She added: “I would say come forward. Come forward. I want you to do the right thing. You might have thought you didn’t expect to cause such damage, but you did.
“So be the big man about it and hand yourself in. There’s a light at the end of this tunnel.”
Police efforts to find the perpetrator are ongoing, meanwhile, the community has come together to pay tribute to Bjorn, with vigils being held near where it is believed he was stabbed.