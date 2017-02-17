We’re relieved to say that former ‘Gogglebox’ star Sandi Bogle has clarified her rumoured feud with co-star Sandra Martin.

Ever since the Channel 4 show first launched in 2013, double act Sandi and Sandra have been firm favourites with fans of the show, giving us friendship goals with their commentary on the week’s telly.

However, viewers grew worried last year, when Sandra appeared on the show without her regular right-hand woman, prompting speculation that there may have been a falling out.