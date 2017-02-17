We’re relieved to say that former ‘Gogglebox’ star Sandi Bogle has clarified her rumoured feud with co-star Sandra Martin.
Ever since the Channel 4 show first launched in 2013, double act Sandi and Sandra have been firm favourites with fans of the show, giving us friendship goals with their commentary on the week’s telly.
However, viewers grew worried last year, when Sandra appeared on the show without her regular right-hand woman, prompting speculation that there may have been a falling out.
Fortunately, Sandi has now set the record straight, insisting that while she’s no longer a part of ‘Gogglebox’, her friendship with Sandra is still as strong as ever.
She tells The Sun: “Me and Sandra were best friends long before ‘Gogglebox’ and we always will be, simple as.
“We come as a pair. We can go off and do our own thing but in the end it’s always the two of us and we will do more things together in the future.”
Addressing a potential return in the future, Sandi added: “They’ve left the door open for me to return so there are no hard feelings.”
Sandi confirmed that she was leaving ‘Gogglebox’ at the end of last year, revealing she was hoping to pursue other projects, which included a music career.
Meanwhile, Sandra continues to appear in ‘Gogglebox’, but is now featured alongside her daughter, Chanchez, who first proved to be a hit with viewers when she filled in for Sandi months prior.
One star who you won’t be seeing on ‘Gogglebox’ in the immediate future is Scarlett Moffatt, who has already gone on to great success since her time in the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ jungle last year.