Former ‘Gogglebox’ star Sandra Martin has told of how she’s been left with no money or home after spending all the money she earned from the show. Sandra, who appeared on the Channel 4 series alongside best pal Sandi Bogle, revealed she has been forced out of her Brixton home and is living out of a suitcase in a budget hotel after not being able to keep up with the bills.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Sandra Martin

Channel 4 Sandra appeared on 'Gogglebox' with best pal Sandi Bogle