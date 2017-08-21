‘Gogglebox’ Fan Favourite Sandra Martin Teases ‘Big TV Show’ Deal

Former ‘Gogglebox’ star Sandra Martin has hinted that she could be returning to our TV screens, teasing that she’s landed “big” new job.
Sandra quit ‘Gogglebox’ after four years back in July, and her previous Channel 4 contract meant she was not allowed to take work with other broadcasters.
However, it seems she’s now preparing for something new - and hoping the cash will start rolling in.
She told the Daily Mail: “I am going to earn big money this year. I got a contract with a big TV show I am not allowed to talk about.
“When I was on ‘Gogglebox’, I could only work for them. But everyone wants me now that I have left.”
Sandra initially starred on the Channel 4 programme with pal Sandi Bogle, who is currently in the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house.
George Gilbey also previously entered the Borehamwood bungalow, while Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen Of The Jungle on ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ and went on to land a number of other TV roles.
Dom Parker - of Steph and Dom fame - also braved taking part in ‘The Jump’.