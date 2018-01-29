’Gogglebox’ star June Bernicoff has announced she won’t be returning to the show following the death of her husband, Leon. Leon Bernicoff died on the 23 December at the age of 83 after suffering a short illness.

Channel 4 Leon and June.

June confirmed she won’t be returning to air her views on the nation’s TV after being with the Channel 4 show since its launch in 2013, When she was asked by a fan if she would consider returning with another family member, such as one of her two daughters, June tweeted that her “great adventure” had come to an end. She tweeted: ’It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA.”

“@ladyshazza27: @LeonAndJune would you do the show with one of your daughters? X” It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA😊 — LeonAndJune (@LeonAndJune) January 25, 2018

‘Gogglebox’ won the Factual Entertainment Programme award at the National Television Awards last Monday. Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner accepted the award on behalf of the entire cast and dedicated it to both Leon and June.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Izzi said: “It’s the fourth year in a row that we’ve won, so it’s just a real privilege. And we are here representing the whole of Gogglebox, the whole cast. Everybody puts so much hard work into it.” Ellie then added: “We’d like to just dedicate this award to Leon and June.” ‘Doctor Foster’ actress Suranne Jones also paid tribute to Leon. Before she read out the winner she said, “God bless you Leon.” Leon and June were together for 60 years. Following his death, June revealed the longest she had ever been apart from her late husband was just four days.