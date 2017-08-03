Heat Waves Could Make Going Outside Deadly In Some Countries Before 2100

Going outside could become deadly before the end of this century as it is predicted climate change will cause heat waves across South Asia, where 20% of the world’s population live.

By 2100 carbon emissions that cause global warming are expected to lead to summer high temperatures and humidity far exceeding what humans are able to survive without protection, according to a new report.

And if business continues as usual without “drastic” measures to reduce warming, these patterns could develop as soon as in the next few decades, in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, threatening food supplies for the entire region.