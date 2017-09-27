Just days after we reported news of a gold-flecked avocado hitting Tesco’s fruit and veg aisles , Sainsbury’s has opted to go one up on its rival.

Sainsbury’s announced the launch of four new cuts of meat, in stores from 27 September onwards, which can be purchased alongside edible gold leaves priced at £3 a pack.

Despite the photo above looking like someone’s had an accident in the Quality Street tin, embellishing food with edible gold leaves is the next big thing, according to Sainsbury’s.

The trend started in Silicon Valley (where it probably should’ve stayed) and has now crossed the Atlantic, meaning every Tom, Dick and Harry can have a go at jazzing up their steak with gold flakes and sticking photos of their masterpieces on Instagram. With 7.5 million #steak posts on Instagram and over 165,000 of #steaknight alone, you know it’s going to happen.