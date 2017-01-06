Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Claire Foy are just three of the British names going for glory on Sunday evening, when the 74th Golden Globes are handed out in Hollywood.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF NOMINEES BELOW

It’s a popular event for viewers and stars alike. Despite it being a relatively small pool of voters for these awards - just 93 members of the industry’s Foreign Press Association, compared with the more than 5,000 members of the Academy who have their say in the Oscars next month - the Golden Globes have historically heralded some of the year’s big winners. And because they cover TV AND split films into ‘drama’ and ‘musical or comedy’ categories, a lot of people get to go home with a statuette.

Among the Brits hoping to be in that big but celebrated club are:

TOM HIDDLESTON (’The Night Manager’)

HUGH LAURIE (’The Night Manager’)

HUGH GRANT (’Florence Foster Jenkins’)

CLAIRE FOY (’The Crown’)

LILY COLLINS (’No Rules Apply’)

DEV PATEL (’Lion’)

RIZ AHMED (’The Night Of’)

NAOMIE HARRIS (’Moonlight’)

MATTHEW RHYS (’The Americans’)

CHARLOTTE RAMPLING (’London Spy’)

OLIVIA COLMAN (’The Night Manager’)

The BBC’s spy thriller ‘The Night Manager’ caused a stir when it aired in the summer, and now its three leads Tom, Hugh and Olivia have all received nods for the Awards, voted for by Hollywood’s Foreign Press Association.

The show itself has been included in the category for Best Limited Drama, while Netflix’s royal epic ‘The Crown’ has been recognised in the Best Drama Series category. The 2017 ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Fallon. The ‘The Tonight Show’ host previously emceed the 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Netflix Matt Smith and Claire Foy in 'The Crown'

The Golden Globe Awards will air live on NBC on Sunday 8 January. Check back with us to see which Brits emerge victorious - we’ll be covering the ceremony live on Sunday night! The full list of nominees below - WINNERS IN BOLD as they’re announced: FILM CATEGORIES: Best Motion Picture – Drama:

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell Or High Water”

“Lion”

“Manchester By The Sea”

“Moonlight” Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

“20th Century Women”

“Deadpool”

“La La Land”

“Florence Foster Jenkins”

“Sing Street” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Casey Affleck – “Manchester By The Sea”

Joel Edgerton – “Loving”

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington – “Fences” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama:

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Jessica Chastain – “Miss Sloane”

Isabelle Huppert – “Elle”

Ruth Negga – “Loving”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie” Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Colin Farrell – “The Lobster”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jonah Hill – “War Dogs”

Ryan Reynolds – “Deadpool” Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy:

Annette Bening – “20th Century Women”

Lily Collins – “Rules Don’t Apply”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins” Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Simon Helberg – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals” Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture:

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Octavia Spencer – “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea” Best Director – Motion Picture:

Damien Chazelle – “La La Land”

Tom Ford – “Nocturnal Animals”

Mel Gibson – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Barry Jenkins – “Moonlight”

Kenneth Lonergan – “Manchester by the Sea” Best Original Screenplay:

“La La Land”

“Nocturnal Animals”

“Moonlight”

“Manchester By The Sea”

“Hell Or High Water” Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language:

“Divines” – France

“Elle” – France

“Neruda” – Chile

“The Salesman” – Iran/France

“Toni Erdmann” – Germany Best Motion Picture – Animated:

“Kubo and the Two Strings”

“Moana”

“My Life As A Zucchini”

“Sing”

“Zootopia” Best Original Song – Motion Picture:

“Cant Stop The Feeling” – “Trolls”

“City Of Stars” – La La Land

“Faith” – Sing

“Gold” – Gold

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana Best Original Score – Motion Picture:

Nicholas Britell– “Moonlight”

Justin Hurwitz – “La La Land”

Johann Johannsson – “Arrival”

Dustin O’Halloran, Hauschka– “Lion

Hans Zimmer, Pharrel Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch – “Hidden Figures” TELEVISION CATEGORIES: Best Television Series – Drama:

“The Crown”

“Game Of Thrones”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld” Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Mozart In The Jungle”

“Transparent”

“Veep” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama:

Rami Malek – “Mr. Robot”

Bob Odenkirk – “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber – “Ray Donovan”

Billy Bob Thornton – “Goliath” Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama:

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”

Claire Foy – “The Crown”

Keri Russell – “The Americans”

Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things”

Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld” Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Gael García Bernal – “Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”

Nick Nolte – “Graves”

Jeffrey Tambor – “Transparent” Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy:

Rachel Bloom – “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – “Veep”

Sarah Jessica Parker – “Divorce”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Tracee Ellis-Ross – “Black-ish” Best Limited Series:

“American Crime”

“The Dresser”

“The Night Manager”

“The Night Of”

“The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Best Actor, Mini-Series or TV Movie:

Riz Ahmed – “The Night Of”

Bryan Cranston – “All The Way”

Tom Hiddleston – “The Night Manager”

John Turturro – “The Night Of”

Courtney B Vance – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Best Actress, Mini-Series or TV Movie:

Felicity Huffman – “American Crime”

Riley Keough – “The Girlfriend Experience”

Sarah Paulson – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Charlotte Rampling – “London Spy”

Kerry Washington – “Confirmation” Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Sterling K Brown – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”

Hugh Laurie – “The Night Manager”

John Lithgow – “The Crown”

Christian Slater – “Mr. Robot”

John Travolta – “The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television:

Olivia Colman – “The Night Manager”

Lena Headey – “Game Of Thrones”

Chrissy Metz – “This Is Us”

Mandy Moore – “This Is Us”

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”