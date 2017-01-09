Hollywood’s biggest names were out in force on Sunday night (8 January), for the Golden Globes 2017.

Yes, awards season has officially begun for another year, with stars from both television and the big screen all turning out at the Beverly Hills Hilton to find out if they’d been successful in their categories.

Of course, the beginning of awards season means a whole lot of red carpet glamour, and the stars definitely didn’t disappoint this time around.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Janelle Monae

We’re talking Janelle Monae and her attention to detail. We’re talking Evan Rachel Wood in her bold fashion statement. We’re talking Ryan Gosling making us swoon in his white tuxedo.

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images ﻿Ryan Gosling

Then we had Viola Davis in eye-catching yellow. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend personifying #couplesgoals as always. Sarah Jessica Parker making full use of that extra fabric and twirling for the photographers outside.

And that’s without mentioning Donald Glover’s amazing brown suit, the kids from ‘Stranger Things’ having a ball at the biggest celebrity party in town plus Angela Bassett, well, being Angela Bassett.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker

We could go on and on all day, but frankly we’ll let the pictures do the talking, and you can see all your favourite stars in the gallery below...

Golden Globes 2017: All The Red Carpet Snaps

