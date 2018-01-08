Claire Foy’s entrance on the Golden Globes’ red carpet was accompanied by an outpouring of emotion on Twitter, as fans could not get enough of her Stella McCartney trouser suit.

Foy was accompanied by her ‘The Crown’ co-star Matt Smith at the 75th annual awards ceremony on Sunday 7 January.

She dressed head-to-toe in black, in keeping with the Time’s Up protest, sporting a double breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers, which flared out to cover her shoes.

Eagle-eyed fans were also pleased to see she accessorised her look with a badge on her sleeve that says “Actresses Equal Representation” and “50:50.”