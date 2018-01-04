The 2018 awards season gets underway this weekend when the stars of the big and small screen gather for the 75th Golden Globes. The Globes are usually a more relaxed affair than the Oscars, but they’ve still served up plenty of memorable moments over the years. From AWOL winners to toe-curling speeches, here’s out round-up of some truly golden Golden Globes moments... Ricky rubs everyone up...

After a successful hosting debut at the 2010 awards, Ricky Gervais was asked to return the following year and really went to (tinsel) town in his opening monologue. In just five minutes he managed to offend Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, Charlie Sheen and more. But despite roasting some of Hollywood’s biggest names, the ‘Office’ star was asked back the following year to host again. The Tina and Amy Show

While managing to rib just about every famous face in the room, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler still bagged the laughs as the 2014 hosts. Nothing was off limits it seemed, but our personal favourite was when they poked fun at George Clooney’s dating history. “Gravity is nominated for Best Film,” Tina told the audience. “It’s the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than spend one more minute with a woman his own age.” Renee gets caught short

Renee Zellweger obviously didn’t fancy her chances much at the 2001 Globes when she was up for the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy gong for ‘Nurse Betty’. Just before her category came up, Renne thought that would be the perfect moment for her to take a toilet break. Cue a confused and bemused Hugh Grant asking the audience ‘where is she?’ after announcing his ‘Bridget Jones’ co-star as the winner. Several painful minutes later, Renee appeared telling everyone “I had lipstick on my teeth” before producing a pre-prepared speech. A high Jack Nicholson forgets to stop talking

Look, we love Jack Nicholson as much as the next person, but his rambling speech at the 2003 Globes as he collected the Best Actor in a Drama award for ‘About Schmidt’ isn’t his finest hour. Just when you think it can’t get any worse, he told the audience he was high on Valium after necking the drug earlier in the evening. And the winner is...

Despite attending more awards shows than pretty much anyone else, Elizabeth Taylor still hadn’t quite grasped how the whole presenting thing worked. Tasked with giving the award for Best Drama in 2001, the late screen legend forgot to read out the nominees and went straight for the envelope. Luckily, actor Dick Clark stepped in before it was too late, prompting a bemused Liz to tell the audience, “I’m new at this.” Leo’s side-eye goes viral

Giphy

A clip of the moment Leonardo DiCaprio appeared to give Lady Gaga a shady look as she squeezed passed him to collect her GG in 2016 went viral, but the actor has since insisted we all got it wrong. While pretty much the entire world thinking Leo had served serious side-eye, he explained: “I just didn’t know what was passing me, that’s all.” Meryl roasts Trump

Meryl used her acceptance speech for her Lifetime Achievement award at the 2017 ceremony to slam President Trump in no uncertain terms. She turned her attention to Trump’s impersonation of disabled journalist Serge Kovaleski saying she still found it “broke [her] heart”, adding he had humiliated someone he “outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back”. Trump subsequently branded Meryl “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood”, as he shared his thoughts on her words in a string of furious tweets. Jodie comes out (we think)

Jodie Foster finally (kinda) came out at the 2013 bash, where she was receiving a special recognition award. During her monologue, the notoriously private actress deadpanned: “I guess I have a sudden urge to say something that I’ve never really been able to air in public... But I’m just going to put it out there, right? Loud and proud, right? So I’m going to need your support on this. I am… single.”