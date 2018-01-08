‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ was the big winner at Sunday (7 January) night’s Golden Globes, but its success has prompted a backlash.

The film, which is yet to hit UK cinemas, has been seen as problematic by some in the way it deals with the themes of racism, homophobia and police brutality.

It features a redemption arc for a racist cop - played by Sam Rockwell - and this fact didn’t gone unnoticed as the film came out on top in four big categories, including Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.