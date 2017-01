1. Katy Perry (Prada)

Was Katy Perry’s Bumpit and pink tribute to our best clubbing years a tad controversial? Yes — to anyone who opposes fun. The thing about red carpets is that they’re boring. We golf clap at "in" tones and large skirts and we pretend that if given the chance, we wouldn’t seize our inner Katy Perry and dress like our crush was probably going to be at the bar tonight, so we should 100 per cent bring it. So in that moment, I swear we were Katy Perry. Infinite. Thirsty for hair volume. Ready to dance. Wearing pink. Bless us everyone.