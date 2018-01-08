The very nature of awards ceremonies mean that while there are plenty of winners, there are even more people in the room who walk away without winning a prize.
At Sunday (7 January) night’s Golden Globes, Hugh Jackman was among them.
But while many stars work on their “It’s-totally-fine-I-don’t-mind-losing-out-at-all” face ahead of the events, it seems the ‘Greatest Showman’ actor didn’t spend too long on his:
Oh, Hugh.
The actor had lost out to James Franco in the (deep breath) Best Performance By an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category.
It wasn’t just Hugh who was gutted either, as many fans also bemoaned the fact ‘Get Out’ star Daniel Kaluuya also missed out.
James’s speech divided Twitter users too, thanks to the fact he invited Tommy Wiseau on stage but didn’t let him address the audience.
Other winners on the night included Gary Oldman, who was rewarded for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘Lady Bird’ star Saoirse Ronan.
