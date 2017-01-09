‘Golden Globes’ host Jimmy Fallon faced every presenter’s nightmare during his opening sequence at the awards ceremony - when his teleprompter failed him within seconds of the show’s beginning.

The chat show host, presiding over the Golden Globes for the first time, gamely offered up impressions to the audience while technicians frantically worked to repair the machine.

He addressed the room: “How are you doing everybody? Welcome to the Golden Globes. Already the teleprompter’s down, so this is a great way to start the show.

“I could do impressions, what do we do here? I could think of something. Cut to Justin Timberlake, and he could wink at you or something.

“Already you have your Golden Globes moment. It’s already like a GIF.”

Apart from the technical failure, reactions were mixed to Jimmy’s opening efforts, which included several digs at Donald Trump, from the first saying that the Golden Globes is “one of the few places left where America honours the popular vote”.

Many people were quick to point out on social media that it was Donald Trump’s appearance on Jimmy’s own show, which helped ’normalise’ him in the minds of the American public, including the sight of Jimmy Fallon ruffling his famous hair.

However, the mood has changed, especially if you’re Meryl Streep. She wasn’t feeling so light-hearted by the time it got to her acceptance speech, when she took the chance to send some stinging rebukes in the direction of the president-elect.

Meryl was the most distinguished honoree on a night that saw the film ‘La La Land’ take home an impressive six gongs, and ‘The Night Manager’ stars Tom Hiddleston, Olivia Colman and Hugh Laurie all earn recognition for their roles in the John Le Carre spy thriller, even though the show itself lost out. Click here for a full list of winners...