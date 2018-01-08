The Golden Globes kicked off awards season for 2018 on Sunday (7 January), allowing A-listers to show their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, hoping to tackle abuse and discrimination against women.

But while the stars on the red carpet were all seen wearing black outfits as a silent protest to show their support, a number of others took things a step further by showing up to the ceremony with activists who’ve worked towards women’s equality as their guest.

Michelle Williams was pictured on the red carpet with the founder of #MeToo, which gives a voice to women and men who have been the victims of sexual abuse.