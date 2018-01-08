The Golden Globes kicked off awards season for 2018 on Sunday (7 January), allowing A-listers to show their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, hoping to tackle abuse and discrimination against women.
But while the stars on the red carpet were all seen wearing black outfits as a silent protest to show their support, a number of others took things a step further by showing up to the ceremony with activists who’ve worked towards women’s equality as their guest.
Michelle Williams was pictured on the red carpet with the founder of #MeToo, which gives a voice to women and men who have been the victims of sexual abuse.
Speaking to Ryan Seacrest from E!, Michelle said: “We’re here because of Tarana. You may think we’re here because I was nominated for something but that’s really not the case.
“We’re here because Tarana started a movement and she planted a seed years ago and it’s grown and caught fire. She started the #MeToo movement.
“I am moved beyond measure to be standing next to this woman, I have tears in my eyes and a smile on my face.”
Similarly, Meryl Streep posed for photographers next to Ai-jen Poo, while Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Amy Poehler and Laura Dern also had women who’ve been working towards making a change in the world at their side on the red carpet.
Find out a bit more about the activists in attendance below…
-
Tarana Burke and Michelle WilliamsFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Marai Larasi and Emma WatsonKevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
-
Ai-jen Poo and Meryl StreepGeorge Pimentel via Getty Images
-
Mónica Ramírez and Laura DernMichael Kovac via Getty Images
-
Calina Lawrence and Shailene Woodley, with 'Reese Witherspoon and Eva LongoriaTrae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
-
Rosa Clemente and Susan SarandonFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Saru Jayaraman and Amy PoehlerFrazer Harrison via Getty Images
-
Billie Jean King and Emma StoneVALERIE MACON via Getty Images
Check out all the red carpet snaps from this year’s ceremony below...