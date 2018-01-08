All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Golden Globes Red Carpet 2018: Actresses Bring Activists For Women's Equality As Guests To Ceremony

    'I am moved beyond measure to be standing next to this woman.'

    08/01/2018 03:01 GMT | Updated 37 minutes ago

    The Golden Globes kicked off awards season for 2018 on Sunday (7 January), allowing A-listers to show their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement, hoping to tackle abuse and discrimination against women.

    But while the stars on the red carpet were all seen wearing black outfits as a silent protest to show their support, a number of others took things a step further by showing up to the ceremony with activists who’ve worked towards women’s equality as their guest.

    Michelle Williams was pictured on the red carpet with the founder of #MeToo, which gives a voice to women and men who have been the victims of sexual abuse.

    Michael Kovac via Getty Images
    Michelle Williams with Tarana Burke and Monica Ramirez

    Speaking to Ryan Seacrest from E!, Michelle said: “We’re here because of Tarana. You may think we’re here because I was nominated for something but that’s really not the case.

    “We’re here because Tarana started a movement and she planted a seed years ago and it’s grown and caught fire. She started the #MeToo movement.

    “I am moved beyond measure to be standing next to this woman, I have tears in my eyes and a smile on my face.”

    Similarly, Meryl Streep posed for photographers next to Ai-jen Poo, while Emma Stone, Emma Watson, Amy Poehler and Laura Dern also had women who’ve been working towards making a change in the world at their side on the red carpet.

    Find out a bit more about the activists in attendance below…

    • Tarana Burke and Michelle Williams
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Tarana founded the #MeToo movement more than 10 years ago, giving a voice to those who have been affected by sexual assault or harassment.

      The movement garnered a lot of attention in 2017, in the wake of the wave of allegations made against key figures in Hollywood, sparked by initial accusations surrounding mogul Harvey Weinstein.
    • Marai Larasi and Emma Watson
      Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
      Marai is the executive director of Imkaan, a women's organisation which specifically aims to tackle violence against BAME women in the United Kingdom.
    • Ai-jen Poo and Meryl Streep
      George Pimentel via Getty Images
      Ai-jen Poo is best known as the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, which aims to ensure that domestic workers have all the rights they're entitled to.

      Throughout her career, she's also worked to make sure elderly people in America have access to affordable care and works closely with female migrant workers.
    • Mónica Ramírez and Laura Dern
      Michael Kovac via Getty Images
      Mónica has worked for more than 20 years to promote gender equality and help combat violence against women, particularly against immigrant women and those working in agriculture.
    • Calina Lawrence and Shailene Woodley, with 'Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria
      Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images
      Calina, a member of the Suquamish Tribe, is an activist for the Native Treaty Rights.
    • Rosa Clemente and Susan Sarandon
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Rosa's work centres largely around helping political prisoners and getting young people engaged in politics.
    • Saru Jayaraman and Amy Poehler
      Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
      Sara Jayaraman is the co-founder of the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United (ROC United), who spends her time protecting those working in the food industry.
    • Billie Jean King and Emma Stone
      VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
      The former tennis pro who later founded the Women's Tennis Association. Her story is told in the film 'Battle Of The Sexes', in which she is portrayed by Emma Stone.

    Check out all the red carpet snaps from this year’s ceremony below...

    Golden Globes 2018: All The Red Carpet Pics You Need To See
