It’s the beginning of a brand new year in Hollywood, with 2018 kicking off as ever with awards season.

The first A-list event on the agenda is the Golden Globes, honouring achievement in both the world of film and television, meaning that this awards show will be even more packed with stars than the usual.

Some of our favourite TV series and films from the past year are up for nominations in the Globes’ 75th year, from ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and the recent ‘Will And Grace’ reboot to ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Get Out’, meaning some of our favourite stars will be hitting the red carpet on their way into the ceremony.