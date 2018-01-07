It’s the beginning of a brand new year in Hollywood, with 2018 kicking off as ever with awards season.
The first A-list event on the agenda is the Golden Globes, honouring achievement in both the world of film and television, meaning that this awards show will be even more packed with stars than the usual.
Some of our favourite TV series and films from the past year are up for nominations in the Globes’ 75th year, from ‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and the recent ‘Will And Grace’ reboot to ‘Call Me By Your Name’, ‘Lady Bird’ and ‘Get Out’, meaning some of our favourite stars will be hitting the red carpet on their way into the ceremony.
If rumours are to be believed, this year’s red carpet could also spark headlines for reasons beyond the usual glitz and glamour, with a silent protest thought to be planned in response to the ongoing sexual abuse allegations that have been levelled against a number of key figures within the entertainment industry.
Many of the women in attendance have reportedly agreed to wear black in solidarity with the victims, while more recently it’s been claimed that a number of men will also be taking part (though quite how that will differ from the gents’ usual attire, we’re yet to get our heads round).
