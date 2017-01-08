Golden Globes 2017: How The Stars Got Red Carpet Ready

The Golden Globes is the first major award ceremony of the year, which means prepping for the red carpet is a serious business - or so they’d have you believe.
From Maisie Williams’ bath selfie to Lily Collins literally rolling in dresses, scroll down to see how some of our favourite film and TV stars prepped for the 74th annual ceremony in Beverly Hills, US, on Sunday 8 January,
Emma Stone’s makeup artist Rachel Goodwin revealed the lengths she’ll go to for the perfect pout.
Maisie Williams and Julia Louis-Dreyfus proved there is nothing more chic than a sheet mask.
Simone Biles’ hairdresser couldn’t resist capturing the moment they shared.
Jessica Chastain took time to appreciate the calm before the storm.
Gal Gadot called on the support of her beauty squad.
Anthony Anderson and his son enjoyed bonding over a pedicure.
Busy Philipps - post-glam, pre-dress.
The only thing that makes us more jealous than this photo of Olivia Culpo’s dress fitting....
... is this one of Lily Collins.