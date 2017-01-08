STYLE

Golden Globes 2017: How The Stars Got Red Carpet Ready

Only one thing made us more jealous than Olivia Culpo's dress fitting...

08/01/2017 22:05 | Updated 50 minutes ago
The Golden Globes is the first major award ceremony of the year, which means prepping for the red carpet is a serious business - or so they’d have you believe.

From Maisie Williams’ bath selfie to Lily Collins literally rolling in dresses, scroll down to see how some of our favourite film and TV stars prepped for the 74th annual ceremony in Beverly Hills, US, on Sunday 8 January,

Emma Stone’s makeup artist Rachel Goodwin revealed the lengths she’ll go to for the perfect pout.

Maisie Williams and Julia Louis-Dreyfus proved there is nothing more chic than a sheet mask.

what was ur process for getting ready today? sat in the bath for an hour looking like a right twat, wbu? #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

About to hit the red carpet & feeling confident. @goldenglobes @veephbo @karenkawahara #goldenglobes

A photo posted by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

Simone Biles’ hairdresser couldn’t resist capturing the moment they shared.

Getting the beautiful @simonebiles ready for the #goldenglobes #iseeyourbeauty #matrixusa #matrixartist

A video posted by Nickstenson (@nickstenson) on

 Jessica Chastain took time to appreciate the calm before the storm.

Moment of stillness before the #goldenglobes #MissSloane

A photo posted by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on

Gal Gadot called on the support of her beauty squad.

Anthony Anderson and his son enjoyed bonding over a pedicure.

Busy Philipps - post-glam, pre-dress.

The only thing that makes us more jealous than this photo of Olivia Culpo’s dress fitting....

... is this one of Lily Collins.

What a dream. Soaking in every moment and savoring the details...

A photo posted by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

