“This character I play represents something that is the center of our conversation right now, abuse. And I do believe and I hope we can elicit change through the stories we tell and the way we tell them. “Let’s keep the conversation going.” Rachel Brosnahan, ‘Marvelous Mrs Maisel’

“This is the story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman… there are so many women’s stories out there that need and deserve to be told. So let’s continue to hold each other accountable… and invest in and champion these stories.” Elisabeth Moss, ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

[Quoting Margaret Atwood, who penned the original book of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’] “‘We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories’. “Margaret Atwood this is for you, and all the women who came before you and after you and were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice. And to fight for equality and freedom in this world. “We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print. We no longer live in the gaps between the stories. We are the story in print. We are writing the story ourselves.” Laura Dern, ‘Big Little Lies’

“Many of us were taught not to tattle. It was a culture of silencing and that was normalised. I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth, but to promote restorative justice. “May we also please protect and employ them.” Oprah Winfrey

“I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.” Natalie Portman

[Presenting Best Director] “Let’s take a look at the all-male nominees…” Reese Witherspoon

“This show is so much about the life we present to the world that can be very different than the life behind closed doors, so I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year and spoke up about abuse and harassment. “You are so brave and hopefully, shows like this, more will be made, so people out there who are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse… time is up. “We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories.” Barbra Streisand

[Upon hearing she’s still the only woman to have won a Golden Globe for directing] “That was 34 years ago, folks. Time’s up. We need more women directors. And more women to be nominated for best director. “There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women. I’m very proud to stand room surrounded by people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment and the pettiness that has poisoned politics. “And I’m proud that our industry, faced with uncomfortable truths, has vowed to change the way we do business. The truth is powerful.” Frances McDormand ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Misourri’:

“It was really good to be in this room tonight and be part of this tectonic shift in our industry… the women here tonight are not here for the food. They’re here for the work. Thank you.” For a full list of this year’s Golden Globes winners click here.