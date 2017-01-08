Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters wore sophisticated floor-sweeping black dresses to the 2017 Golden Globes.

Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14, teamed up to share this year’s Miss Golden Globe duties - escorting presenters and winners on and off stage at the 74th annual ceremony in Beverly Hills, US on Sunday 8 January.

Before the event Sistine told WWD their mum, Jennifer Flavin was their “go-to stylist”.

The Stallone sisters’ father also played a part in helping them settle on their red carpet styles, as their colourist Michelle Pugh revealed to People.

“The girls and Jennifer have told me Sly’s father was a hairdresser — and they said he also trained to do it before becoming an actor,” she said.

“He coloured Sistine and Sophia’s hair blonde when they were younger, and Scarlet had some lightening he had done on her a few months back.

“He is very much the stamp of approval on whether or not we’ve done a good job, on the girls and Jennifer. And I love that.”

Expect to see much more of Sistine in 2017, as she is carving out a career for herself as a model and is signed with new York agency IMG.

“I’ve always been drawn to the fashion industry ever since I was really little. My mum did it and I never thought that I would be able to do it ever,” she told WWD.

“I just didn’t think I was capable of ever doing something like that and when I was 15 my mum pushed me. She was like: ‘I want you to go for your dreams. Try it and see what happens.’ I ended up loving it.”

