In today’s adorable news, a goldfish with an incurable bladder disorder has been given it’s very own “wheelchair” to help it swim again. Needless to say, the internet is besotted.

Wheelchair fish is doing well pic.twitter.com/eHTeoEBU58 — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 14, 2017

The inventor of the device, Derek, works in an aquarium and was presented with the fish by a customer whose pet had a permanent bladder disorder. The condition meant the fish was unable to hold itself upright and was often stuck to the bottom of the fish tank. “So I made him a wheelchair and he loves it,” Derek wrote in a message to his friend.

My friend made a wheelchair for a goldfish pic.twitter.com/QghXTY7rme — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 10, 2017

Derek also shared a photo of the goldfish whose “wheelchair” is attached to a piece of styrofoam, which helps it float. His friend Taylor Dean, a ‘full-time pet mom’ who vlogs about animals on YouTube, shared a screenshot of their text message conversation on Twitter and it wasn’t long before the internet had fallen in love with the tiny fish.

@taylorndean This is incredible. Kudos to the person who made the wheelchair! — claire southern☠️ (@StardustMuffin) March 15, 2017

@taylorndean I love this, thank you — Heather Chen (@oceana1009) March 15, 2017

@taylorndean That is way too cute. — Winnie 💔 (@mangoesarelife) March 15, 2017

After her tweet went viral, Taylor shared an update to say the fish was “doing well”. Today she shared another tweet featuring a photo of the fish with an upgraded model: this time, a “more comfortable wheelchair”.

Just wanted to let you guys know wheelchair fish is still doing well and got an even more comfortable wheelchair pic.twitter.com/AwjeJU0pFL — Taylor Nicole Dean (@taylorndean) March 15, 2017