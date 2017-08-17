The best restaurant in Britain has been announced and you may be surprised to hear it’s not in the capital city.

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw in Cornwall has achieved a perfect score of 10 in The Good Food Guide 2018.

The Port Isaac seafood restaurant has been crowned number one in the UK for being “the whole package”, with its relaxed dining room and a menu carefully crafted around the freshest Cornish seafood.

Judges also praised the restaurant for its perfect service, which “just happens in the most discreet and attentive way”.

Outlaw takes the title of Britain’s best restaurant from L’Enclume in Cumbria after their four years at the summit.

However, Simon Rogan’s L’Enclume still retains a perfect 10 score for its “fiercely seasonal ingredients” and “knockout dishes”.