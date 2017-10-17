Good Housekeeping has revealed its 2017 recommendations for buying Christmas food and this year, the best Christmas pudding is an absolute steal.

Budget supermarket Aldi won the award for best Christmas pud, for its Specially Selected Golden Topped Christmas Pudding, which costs just £7.99.

Aldi did well overall this year, with nine of its products either winning a category (best Christmas pudding, meat stuffing, vegetarian alternative and port) or being shortlisted.

Meanwhile the taste testers gave Tesco the coveted award of best mince pies, while Iceland bagged the prize for the best pigs in blankets.

However, Marks & Spencer won the battle for the greatest number of high scorers overall this year. The premium supermarket boasted a whopping 14 products in the top five for each category and received the award for best Prosecco thanks to its £10 bottle.