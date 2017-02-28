No one wants to clean their house more than they need to, AMIRITE? It’s much more fun to be horizontal on the sofa than on your hands and knees in the bathroom.
Thankfully, cleaning experts at Good Housekeeping Institute have revealed exactly how often you should clean your house - so you need only clean when absolutely necessary.
Compiled from years of experience, the guide breaks down which jobs need doing according to frequency.
According to the advice, tasks such as wiping down kitchen surfaces and making beds should be done daily, while bed linen needs to be changed weekly and the fridge needs to be wiped down every three to six months.
A spokesperson said: “Our cleaning experts are always being asked exactly how often we should clean things - from beds and curtains to hobs and toilets.
“Frankly, housework can feel like a never ending task, and nobody wants to overdo it. So here, by popular demand, we have created a guide to what to clean when.”
A quick office straw poll revealed that our own cleaning schedules differ somewhat from the recommendations - who really has time to wipe down the shower and toilet bowl DAILY?