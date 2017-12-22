‘Good Morning Britain’ Disrupted As Random Dog Strolls Through The Studio

They say a dog is for life and not just for Christmas, but that is exactly what the hosts of ‘Good Morning Britain’ got on Friday (22 December) morning.
The ITV breakfast show was disrupted when a random pooch strolled through the studio.
Hosts Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins were in the middle of an interview with Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe, when the supermarket boss noticed a dog running across the set.
“Just ignore it,” Kate told him as the camera tried to get a shot of him.
“That’s what happens. We’re being dog bombed!” Ben joked.
It’s not entirely clear how the dog got into the studio or who he belonged to, but he was spotted on the green room sofa with showbiz reporter Richard Arnold later in the show.
The show, which was the last one before Christmas, also saw Kate show off a rather unusual festive look.
The presenter gave her hair a ‘Grinch’-style makeover, adorning her beehive with various bits of tinsel and baubles.
Beautiful.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.