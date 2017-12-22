‘Good Morning Britain’ Disrupted As Random Dog Strolls Through The Studio

They say a dog is for life and not just for Christmas, but that is exactly what the hosts of ‘Good Morning Britain’ got on Friday (22 December) morning.

The ITV breakfast show was disrupted when a random pooch strolled through the studio.

Hosts Kate Garraway, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins were in the middle of an interview with Sainsbury’s CEO Mike Coupe, when the supermarket boss noticed a dog running across the set.