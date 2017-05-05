‘Good Morning Britain’ might be flying high with impressive audience figures, but the path to success hasn’t always been smooth.
With Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan now at the helm for most of the week, viewers are tuning in in their droves, but the programme hasn’t always hit headlines for the right reasons.
Since its launch back in 2014, fans of the ITV breakfast programme have seen a series of high profile interviews - some insightful, some eye-wateringly awkward - as well as accidental moments of hilarity and countless displays of patience from Susanna.
So, with the programme’s third anniversary is now behind us, we’re taking a look back at GMB’s highs and lows…
1 April 2014: Things Get Off To A Shaky StartITV
2 May 2015: The First Awkward InterviewITV
3 June 2014: 'Axe' Rumours BeginITV
4 June 2014: Bill Turnbull Urges Susanna To Ignore CriticsPA Archive/PA Images
5 August 2014: The Ice Bucket ChallengeITV
6 February 2015: Susanna's David Beckham Interview
7 April 2015: Piers Makes His DebutREX/ITV
8 April 2015: Susanna Grills Protein World Boss After Tube Ad ControversyITV
9 June 2015: Susanna's Fancy Footwork
@susannareid100 sorry, I caught it 😛 @GMB #Breakfast #Footwork 👠 pic.twitter.com/DPHbzo7XBN— Aidan Smith (@_smithaidan) June 23, 2015
10 November 2015: Piers Is Back 'By Unpopular Demand'Jeff Spicer via Getty Images
11 December 2015: The Presenters Recreate The 'Last Christmas' Video, Because Why Not
12 March 2016: The Donald Trump Interview
13 March 2016: Jeremy Kyle's Guest Stint Fails To ImpressITV
14 June 2016: This Depressing Post-Brexit Scoop
15 July 2016: Some Viewers Are Totally Sick Of PiersJeff Spicer via Getty Images
16 August 2016: Richard Arnold Does A Holly And PhilITV
17 September 2016: Susanna Keeps The Peace (Again)
18 October 2016: This Super Odd William Shatner Interview
19 November 2016: Susanna Takes Her Life In Her HandsREX/ITV
20 December 2016: Honey G's Not-So-Great PerformanceITV
21 January 2017: Ewan McGregor-gateJared Siskin via Getty Images
22 March 2017: Piers Clashes With A Guest For The 458th Time
23 March 2017: An Odd Feud Over Carol KirkwoodREX
24 March 2017: Piers Is Actually Left Speechless (For Once...)
25 March 2017: Ben Shephard And Susanna's Disastrous DancingITV
26 April 2017: Eamonn Holmes Returns To Breakfast TVITV
27 April 2017: Laura Gets A Nasty Surprise Live On Air
28 May 2017: Laura Tobin's Pregnancy AnnouncementITV