‘Good Morning Britain’ might be flying high with impressive audience figures, but the path to success hasn’t always been smooth.

With Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan now at the helm for most of the week, viewers are tuning in in their droves, but the programme hasn’t always hit headlines for the right reasons.

Since its launch back in 2014, fans of the ITV breakfast programme have seen a series of high profile interviews - some insightful, some eye-wateringly awkward - as well as accidental moments of hilarity and countless displays of patience from Susanna.

So, with the programme’s third anniversary is now behind us, we’re taking a look back at GMB’s highs and lows…