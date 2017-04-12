'Good Morning Britain' Presenter Laura Tobin Gets A Nasty Surprise From A Baby Chick

‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Laura Tobin got an unpleasant surprise during a live broadcast on Wednesday (12 April), when nature took its course as she presented with a bird on her hand.

As a pre-Easter treat, Laura gave the day’s weather report live from Bocketts Farm, where she was seen talking to viewers with a newborn chick in her hand.

Unfortunately for her, though, she was forced to interrupt her own sentence when the chick did what newborn chicks do best.

“Ahhh! It’s just pooed on me!” she shrieked, much to the visible disdain of her co-presenters Eamonn Holmes and Kate Garraway back in the ‘GMB’ studio.