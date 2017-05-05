It’s obviously been a bit of a long week for Good Morning Britain’s showbiz reporter Richard Arnold, who doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going by the looks of things.
Richard ended up inadvertently being one of the headlines during the news headlines on Friday’s edition of ITV’s breakfast show, when he accidentally walked into shot as Charlotte Hawkins delivered the news.
And the look on his face when he realises what he’s done really is priceless.
Well it certainly brightened up yet another update about the forthcoming election.
After the news bulletin ended, Charlotte joked: “Slightly put off there by a certain somebody walking through the back of my shot in the middle of the headlines, who might that have been?”
An apologetic Richard replied: “Apologies - 20 years I’ve never done that - 20 years!”
After the show, he described his camera-bomb as a “career high” on Twitter.
And Richard’s ‘GMB’ co-presenter Ben Shephard couldn’t resist taking to Twitter to share his delight at his colleague’s faux pas, describing it as his “fav moment ever”.
Last year, Richard did what many viewers have always dreamed of doing, when he hit Piers Morgan round the head during the live show.
