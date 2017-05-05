It’s obviously been a bit of a long week for Good Morning Britain’s showbiz reporter Richard Arnold, who doesn’t know whether he’s coming or going by the looks of things.

Richard ended up inadvertently being one of the headlines during the news headlines on Friday’s edition of ITV’s breakfast show, when he accidentally walked into shot as Charlotte Hawkins delivered the news.

And the look on his face when he realises what he’s done really is priceless.