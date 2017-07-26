Piers Morgan laid into controversial media personality Rachel Dolezal in Wednesday’s (26 July) ‘Good Morning Britain’, after she “did a runner” from the show at the eleventh hour.

Rachel - who has repeatedly been blasted by critics due to her self-identification as black, despite being born and raised white - had been booked on the show to promote her memoir, ’Full Color: Finding My Place In A Black And White World’.

However, shortly before she’d been due to give an interview on the show, Piers revealed his annoyance that she’d pulled out at the last minute.