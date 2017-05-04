We’ve got good news for Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, as it’s been revealed that together they’ve helped pull in thousands of new ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers.
It’s fair to say that the ITV breakfast show, which replaced ‘Daybreak’ in April 2014, didn’t exactly get off to a good start when it was launched just over three years ago, but the last 12 months have seen a marked improvement in viewing figures.
The Daily Mail reports that in the last 12 months, the show’s viewing figures have climbed by 17% with over a million people now tuning in daily - a marked improvement from the 329,000 who watched when it first launched.
‘GMB’ is still a way off troubling ‘BBC Breakfast’ though, as their rival show is still the most-watched breakfast programme in the UK.
A spokeswoman for the Beeb’s early morning offering told the website: “‘BBC Breakfast’ is by far the UK’s most watched morning news programme with more than double the number of viewers of our nearest rivals.”
And of course, whether you love him or hate him, the improved numbers come following the appointment of Piers Morgan, who won a permanent role on the presenting team in October 2015.
Since then, ‘GMB’ has hit headlines for a number of reasons, and Piers was successful in scoring Donald Trump’s only UK television of 2016.
He didn’t have quite so much luck in chatting to Ewan McGregor though, as the ‘Trainspotting’ actor pulled out of a ‘GMB’ interview at the last minute when he discovered that Piers would be anchoring the episode.