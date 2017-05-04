We’ve got good news for Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan, as it’s been revealed that together they’ve helped pull in thousands of new ‘Good Morning Britain’ viewers.

It’s fair to say that the ITV breakfast show, which replaced ‘Daybreak’ in April 2014, didn’t exactly get off to a good start when it was launched just over three years ago, but the last 12 months have seen a marked improvement in viewing figures.

The Daily Mail reports that in the last 12 months, the show’s viewing figures have climbed by 17% with over a million people now tuning in daily - a marked improvement from the 329,000 who watched when it first launched.