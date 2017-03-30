Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard suffered an embarrassing moment in Thursday’s (30 March) ‘Good Morning Britain’, when their attempts at a dance lift proved unsuccessful.

The two were were seemingly trying to recreate Susanna’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ days, with Ben going behind her in a bid to lift her up.

He joked: “We’re going to do the lift. All my training from university… 3, 2, 1, go!”