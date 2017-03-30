Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard suffered an embarrassing moment in Thursday’s (30 March) ‘Good Morning Britain’, when their attempts at a dance lift proved unsuccessful.
The two were were seemingly trying to recreate Susanna’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ days, with Ben going behind her in a bid to lift her up.
He joked: “We’re going to do the lift. All my training from university… 3, 2, 1, go!”
Sadly for the ‘GMB’ presenters, this turned out to not be as easy as first thought, and after briefly picking his co-host up off the ground, Ben swiftly fell backwards, bringing a squealing Susanna down on top of him.
As an ever-professional Susanna attempted to bring the episode to a halt and hand over to Lorraine Kelly, Ben remarked: “Oh I think I’ve put my back out.”
Perhaps unusually, this isn’t Susanna’s first instance of an early-morning dance lift, as back in November, she and MP-turned-‘Strictly’-staple Ed Balls attempted one, just days after he’d almost dropped his professional partner, Katya Jones, live on air.
Fortunately, he was a bit more successful when handling Susanna, even managing to give her a twirl in the ‘GMB’ studio.
Susanna’s lift with Ben brought a light-hearted end to her working week on the topical breakfast show, which has been a pretty heavy one, largely due to the headlines of the past few days.
This week alone, she’s had to contend with Nigel Farage and Alistair Campbell rowing on the ‘GMB’ sofa, and Piers Morgan branding parents “abusive” for sending their kids to school with a packed lunch from McDonald’s.
‘Good Morning Britain’ airs every weekday on ITV from 6am.