Susanna Reid managed to sidestep a question about whether she and Piers Morgan were paid the same wage during a segment on Thursday’s (20 July) ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The TV presenter was asked about her salary during an interview with guest Trisha Goddard, following the publication of the top BBC stars’ earnings earlier in the week.

This report revealed that only a third of the highest-earning staff members at the BBC were women, which was a point of discussion during today’s ‘GMB’.